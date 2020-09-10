Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Queensland records no new virus cases

by Jack McKay
10th Sep 2020 10:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

There have been no further cases of coronavirus in Queensland overnight as the state recorded a new milestone.

It comes just a day after a shock increase saw eight cases linked to a number of clusters in the southeast.


Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there had been more than 10,000 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests since the pandemic began to 1 million.

It means there are now 27 active cases in Queensland.

Health Minister Steven Miles said it took about six months to reach half a million tests, but only an additional six weeks to reach the one million mark.

 

 


Originally published as Queensland records no new virus cases

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirusqld editors picks virus cases

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld Governor pays tribute to Grosvenor miners

        Premium Content Qld Governor pays tribute to Grosvenor miners

        Community He extended his best wishes to the men, their families and colleagues.

        Woman left with busted lip after ‘one-sided cat fight’

        Premium Content Woman left with busted lip after ‘one-sided cat fight’

        Crime She thought her partner was cheating, but she was wrong

        The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        Premium Content The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        News Police check up on Qld’s 300 worst DV offenders

        Nothing ruled out as swimmer safety front and centre

        Premium Content Nothing ruled out as swimmer safety front and centre

        News Gold Coast shark attack: More nets, drumlines for Qld waters?