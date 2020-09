Queensland has recorded two new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

It comes as more than 220 staff at Ipswich Hospital remain in quarantine after a four healthcare workers were infected with COVID-19.

There are now 25 active cases across the state.

It comes as more than 220 staff at Ipswich Hospital remain in quarantine after a four healthcare workers were infected with COVID-19.

MORE TO COME

Originally published as Queensland records two new cases