DoSomething Day celebrated with good deeds

The RSPC is one of several charities supporting DoSomething Day.

THOUSANDS of people across Australia have thrown their support behind DoSomething Day which encourages everyone to pay it forward with kindness.

An initiative of the DoSomething Foundation and Quest Community News, the event celebrates volunteers and people supporting charities and good causes in the community.

Organisations from the NRL, Foodbank, White Ribbon, Endeavour were involved in the day and showed how they were supporting it on twitter at #dosomethingday.

In Brisbane, supporters included 87-year-old Mavis Wall who volunteers for Foodbank and 13-year-old Tobey Thompson who has volunteered to help children in need since he was ten.

Ms Wall urged Queenslanders to volunteer throughout the year, not just on DoSomething Day.

"The key is to choose a charity or cause you really believe in and then volunteering for it will be enjoyable and you will want to make the commitment," Ms Wall said.

Mavis Wall has been working as a volunteer at the front counter at Foodbank in Brisbane for 14 years.

Tobey said he enjoyed volunteering for his favourite cause The World's Biggest Garage Sale as he was helping others less fortunate than himself.

"I'll definitely continue volunteering after I finish school and will encourage my friends to as well," Tobey said.

Tobey Thompson, 13, volunteered at the World's Biggest Garage Sale since he was 10. (AAP/Image Sarah Marshall)

Meanwhile national supporters of DoSomething Day including the RSPCA and Foodbank urged everyone to continue spreading the kindness.

"There are so many ways to help make unwanted pets happier by donating to the RSPCA, volunteering or becoming a foster carer," an RSPCA spokeswoman said.

A Foodbank spokeswoman said those wanting to help the charity could organise food drives at their work, donate or volunteer.

DoSomething Day incorporates the support of White Ribbon, Lions Australia, Meals on Wheels, Foodbank, Vinnies, Red Cross, SES, RSPCA and One Tree Per Child.

The Queensland Government partnered with the DoSomething Foundation for DoSomething Day to raise awareness about the things we can do to prevent domestic and family violence. You can help to be part of the solution. Find out how to make a difference at qld.gov.au/dosomething.

To find out more on DoSomething Dayvisit: dosomethingday.com.au/quest

