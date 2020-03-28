Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This weekend’s Local Government elections will go ahead around Queensland: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily
This weekend’s Local Government elections will go ahead around Queensland: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily
Politics

Queensland voters expected to practice hygiene this election

Stuart Fast
28th Mar 2020 4:30 AM | Updated: 5:46 AM

THE Electoral Commission of Queensland has outlined the hygiene rules for voters to follow at the polling booths today.

The commission expects voters to abide by social distancing measures and avoid handshakes while at the polling booths.

Hand sanitiser will be available for voters and ­officials at voting centres and polling booths where possible.

Voters are encouraged to bring their own pen or pencil with them to vote, although pencils will still be available to all voters.

The ECQ is asking voters to practice good respiratory ­hygiene while at the polls.

Additional measures such as queue control will be put in place where voters will need to wait to enter booths.

Vote issuing tables and polling screens will be positioned to maximise distance between all people in attendance, based on the space constraints of the polling booths

The commission acknowledges this is a unique situation for Queensland voters.

More Stories

council elections covid-19 hygiene queensland
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FAST-TRACKED: Police graduates on way to Whitsunday, Bowen

        premium_icon FAST-TRACKED: Police graduates on way to Whitsunday, Bowen

        News The constables have been fast-tracked to stations in the Whitsundays

        • 28th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘Minimise risk’: Council focused on maintaining services

        premium_icon ‘Minimise risk’: Council focused on maintaining services

        Council News They have also introduced measures to slow down the spread of COVID-19

        • 28th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘We will get through this’: Bowen Visitor Centre to close

        premium_icon ‘We will get through this’: Bowen Visitor Centre to close

        News Bowen’s Visitor Information Centre will temporarily close to ensure the safety of...

        • 28th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        ELECTIONS: Where to vote today

        premium_icon ELECTIONS: Where to vote today

        News Polls are open from 8am to 6pm across the region.

        • 28th Mar 2020 5:00 AM