Rug up, the weekend's going to be a chiller

Southern Queensland residents should expect frost over the next few days as temperatures plummet.

THE state's capital will shiver through the coldest night of the year so far on Friday, while parts of southern Queensland are expected to drop below freezing.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a low of 6C overnight on Friday in Brisbane which could fall below this year's previous record low of 6.9C on June 16.

Other cities in the state can also expect a shivery sleep on Friday. Toowoomba is forecast to drop to just 5C on Friday night and and an absolute shocker of 0C on Saturday.

You'll need your coats on Saturday morning too - the forecast high is only 15C for Toowoomba and 17C for nearby Dalby.

It comes almost three years to the day since an "Antarctic vortex" covered Queensland in a layer of frost.

Residents on the Darling Downs will see temperatures drop to the negatives from Thursday night, including Stanthorpe which will see a minimum temperature of -2C Friday and -5C on Saturday.

Ipswich can expect a weekend low of 0C too, forecast for Saturday night. Friday is expected to drop to a low of 4C.

BOM forecaster Chris Joseph said towns from Boulia to Rockhampton and south would likely see frost but there was no chance of a Queensland snowfall.

Large parts of Queensland could be hit by frost during the cold snap. Picture Peter Wallis



"It's going to be sunny conditions but also fairly cold but it's too dry (for snow)," he said.

"(There will be) a very extensive area of frost.

"I think we're looking at probably the coldest night of the year coming up (for Brisbane)."

Further north, it'll drop to 12C in Mackay and Yeppoon on Friday.

Close to the coast, will be chilly with a low of 5C forecast for Hervey Bay on Saturday night and a practically warm 9C on Friday.

The Sunshine Coast will drop to 10C on Friday night at Maroochydore and 9C at Caloundra before the temperature drops even further on Saturday night to a chilly 6C.

It might help southern Queenslanders to think of their friends in far north Queensland. Cairns is forecast to hit a balmy low of 18C on Friday night and through the weekend.