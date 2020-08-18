Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged by police for breaching hotel quarantine after he allegedly left his hotel room via a window to buy food.
A man has been charged by police for breaching hotel quarantine after he allegedly left his hotel room via a window to buy food.
Crime

Queenslander leaves hotel quarantine ‘to get food’

18th Aug 2020 3:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have charged a 36-year-old man after he was caught breaching hotel quarantine in Hobart.

The man, who arrived from Queensland on Monday, was directed to quarantine in government provided accommodation for 14 days.

This morning security staff at the hotel informed police that the man had illegally left his room through a window.

CCTV footage allegedly showed he had left late last night, and again this morning, to purchase food from a nearby outlet.

Tasmania Police said there was no evidence that any members of the community were put at risk during the breach.

Police arrested the man this morning and charged him with two counts of failing to comply with lawful requirement or direction of an emergency management worker.

He is expected to appear in court this afternoon.

Non-compliance with COVID-19 requirements can be reported here.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestopperstas.com.au

Originally published as Queenslander leaves hotel quarantine 'to get food'

coronavirus quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man dies on fishing boat off Bowen coast

        Premium Content Man dies on fishing boat off Bowen coast

        News Paramedics performed CPR for half an hour before the man was declared dead

        JOBS ON OFFER: New rail business launches in Bowen

        Premium Content JOBS ON OFFER: New rail business launches in Bowen

        Business Recruitment is under way for about 50 jobs as a new company sets up its...

        • 18th Aug 2020 3:00 PM
        Labor names principal as new Whitsunday candidate

        Premium Content Labor names principal as new Whitsunday candidate

        Politics Cannonvale principal throws hat in the ring for upcoming state election.

        Filthy food prep conditions in Mackay restaurant

        Premium Content Filthy food prep conditions in Mackay restaurant

        Business Dead insects. Rags contaminated with raw chicken. No hand washing.