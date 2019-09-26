Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
About 85 Queenslanders received $142 each after the companies wrongfully disconnected their power supply.
About 85 Queenslanders received $142 each after the companies wrongfully disconnected their power supply. Scott Kovacevic
Money

Queenslanders paid $4.5m for power outages

by Sarah Vogler
26th Sep 2019 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLANDERS shared in more than $4.5 million in compensation from the state's electricity companies for service outages last financial year with the majority of the blackouts caused by "severe weather".

The latest guaranteed service level report, released by the Queensland Competition Authority, revealed Energex paid $3.435 million to 30,150 Queenslanders while Ergon paid out about $1.158 million to 11,000 of its customers.

The bulk of those payments - about $4.308 million - were for power outages with customers receiving $114 each for supply interruption.

About $15,789 was paid out to 274 customers after the power companies failed to attend a scheduled appointment on time while almost 2000 customer shared in $55,747 in payments when Energex and Ergon failed to give sufficient notice of planned power outages.

About 85 Queenslanders received $142 each after the companies wrongfully disconnected their power supply.

"GSL payments are an acknowledgment that residential and small business customers are inconvenienced when Energex or Ergon Energy do not meet the service standards outlined in the scheme," QCA chair Professor Flavio Menezes said.

"The QCA encourages Energex and Ergon Energy to continue to strive to meet the standards, and understands that power outages in severe weather do not mean the businesses are providing poor service to customers."

More Stories

blackouts compensation energex ergon power power outages

Top Stories

    Man who racially abused cop labelled 'animal' by magistrate

    premium_icon Man who racially abused cop labelled 'animal' by magistrate

    Crime He ripped off his shirt and abused police during 'disrespectful' display

    Game changer takes top spot in influential season

    premium_icon Game changer takes top spot in influential season

    Sport Brahmans crown best and fairest, players' player and more

    Protesters: ‘Nobody is going to work this morning’

    premium_icon Protesters: ‘Nobody is going to work this morning’

    Breaking Live stream of protest action captures moment tensions flared between mine worker...

    Veteran reunited with lost Defence Force medal

    premium_icon Veteran reunited with lost Defence Force medal

    News Newspaper piece leads to joyful find for former Navy technician