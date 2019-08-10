Menu
Queensland’s 10 best childcare centres revealed

by Antonia O’Flaherty
10th Aug 2019 6:34 AM
TEN of Queensland's childcare services are not only meeting national standards for quality but have achieved an "excellent" rating, making them the best in the state.

The Wynnum Family Day Care & Education service is one of those centres, recently earning the "excellent" rating under the National Quality Framework (NQF) for the second time.

Service Manager Cathy Bavage said the child care service did not aim to win awards or recognition but they "strive to provide an excellent service for children, families and educators within the community".

Holly Donald, 5, Charlie Lamont, 3, and Melita Blank, 3, at Wynnum Family Day Care. Picture: AAP/Claudia Baxter
She said the service had created the play-based learning LINK program to meet the demands of the NQF.

"That program has grown from playgroups to now offering children activities like art, gymnastics, aerobics, yoga, martial arts 5-days-a-week," she said.

"That has been developed with educators, to have a high component of learning."

Ms Bavage said there were pressing demands on education services, and there was a constant need to review and improve their care to work towards meeting and exceeding the framework's standards.

"The facilitators (of LINK) follow the NQF framework, it was quite a challenge to do it, but it's about supporting and educating children in the best possible way, and doing that constantly," she said.

