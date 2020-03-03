Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Queensland’s 10th coronavirus case confirmed

by Janelle Miles
3rd Mar 2020 10:32 AM

A 20-year-old from China has been confirmed as Queensland's latest case of the new coronavirus.

The man is in a stable condition in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

He's the state's 10th known case of the disease, including three passengers off the Diamond Princess cruise ship who were diagnosed in Darwin before flying back to Queensland.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the latest case had travelled to Dubai before entering Australia, via Brisbane, on February 23. He became unwell two days later.

Dr Young said public health authorities were looking into where the man may have contracted the disease.

 

 

He lived with a housemate in the western Brisbane suburb of Toowong.

The housemate is undergoing medical assessment.

All other cases of coronavirus in Queensland, except a 63-year-old woman who returned from Iran last week, have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

The woman is in isolation in the Gold Coast University Hospital, where she is listed as stable.

 

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health outbreak

Just In

    Just In

      AFL cancels China game

      AFL cancels China game
      • 3rd Mar 2020 10:52 AM

      Top Stories

        TAKE TO THE SKIES: Catalina close to calling Bowen home

        premium_icon TAKE TO THE SKIES: Catalina close to calling Bowen home

        News A generous donation has meant it’s a matter of “when not if” for a Catalina plane to land in Bowen.

        Woman falls asleep, rolls car

        premium_icon Woman falls asleep, rolls car

        News A 23-year-old woman who rolled her car on the Bruce Highway after falling asleep...

        IN COURT: Name of 30+ people facing Bowen court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Name of 30+ people facing Bowen court today

        Crime Each week people appear in Bowen court on a range of offences.

        ‘Car versus truck’: Woman taken to hospital after rollover

        premium_icon ‘Car versus truck’: Woman taken to hospital after rollover

        News Emergency crews attended a rollover on the Bruce Highway