Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A brewery is celebrating some big wins at the prestigious Royal Queensland Food and Wine Show awards including being named the state’s champion large brewery.
A brewery is celebrating some big wins at the prestigious Royal Queensland Food and Wine Show awards including being named the state’s champion large brewery.
Food & Entertainment

Our champion brewery revealed

by Kristy Muir
6th Mar 2020 2:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Brisbane south brewery is celebrating some big wins at the prestigious Royal Queensland Food and Wine Show awards.

Salisbury's Ballistic Beer Co was named champion large brewery, which head brewer Lachy Crothers said was "a big deal" considering the companies they went up against including Black Hops and Green Beacon.

Ballistic's Oaked XPA picked up champion hybrid beer for the second year in a row, following on from being the highest finishing Brisbane beer in the annual GABS countdown on Australia Day.

Head brewer Lachy Crothers at Ballistic Beer Co in Salisbury. Picture: AAP/Richard Walker
Head brewer Lachy Crothers at Ballistic Beer Co in Salisbury. Picture: AAP/Richard Walker

Ballistic also walked away with the champion desalinated beer, which was in partnership with seqwater to produce a beer with recycled water.

"It's fantastic for my team and I to be recognised at such a prestigious awards," Mr Crothers said.

"It reinforces that we are heading in the right direction and means all the hard work was worth it.

"Brewing with desalinated water from SEQ allowed us to build a custom water profile for the Water Me Lawn Gose that we brewed, giving us ultimate control over how the beer turned out.."

Ballistic Beer Co, which is based in Salisbury and West End, has just celebrated its third birthday. Lachy Crothers is the head brewer. Picture: AAP/Renae Droop
Ballistic Beer Co, which is based in Salisbury and West End, has just celebrated its third birthday. Lachy Crothers is the head brewer. Picture: AAP/Renae Droop
ballistic beer co queensland food and wine show

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pub meal to help bushfire victims

        premium_icon Pub meal to help bushfire victims

        News A schnitty will go a long way in helping those down south at Airlie Beach Hotel’s charity event.

        WEATHER WATCH: Rain predicted but ‘uncertainty’ in the north

        WEATHER WATCH: Rain predicted but ‘uncertainty’ in the north

        Weather Whitsundays will be wet, as a tropical low develops further north

        First-time rider to World Superbike qualifier

        premium_icon First-time rider to World Superbike qualifier

        News Bowen boy qualifies third at Phillip Island World Superbikes.

        ‘I, Claire Bauer, refuse to provide a specimen’

        premium_icon ‘I, Claire Bauer, refuse to provide a specimen’

        Crime Bauer Baurl in court after failing to give a breath specimen