Queer Eye guys make Aussie farmer cry

George and his son Levi on Queer Eye. Picture: Supplied/Netflix

AUSTRALIAN cattle farmer George is in his 50s, single and admittedly works too hard to really enjoy his life.

But his son Levi wants him to find time for his family, and to find love again one day with a special woman.

When Levi nominated him for a makeover, the Fab Five from Netflix's new reboot of Queer Eye, they changed his father's life completely.

The group, including Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France, headed to the rural town of Yass in New South Wales to help him turn his life around.

When they first meet George, he's out on the farm, moving cattle.

He's a little shy, but gets his first dose of many hugs from the Fab Five.

Jonathan tells the camera: "I do not think George has ever had four American gay men with one gorgeous Pakastani-Brit come at him so aggressively for cuddles."

George gets emotional when talking about his mother. Picture: Supplied/Netflix

After Tan starts helping him with his wardrobe, Karamo talks to him about his dedication to work, which has stopped him from making time for family, friends and dating.

George gets quite emotional when he asks him about a photograph of him as a younger man. He said he got his confidence from his mum.

She's still going strong at 95 and lives alone.

When he pauses, Karamo asks: "What are you thinking about?"

he replies: "Just thinking about my mum."

Karamo gets George to make a promise that the next five times he gets invited to something by his kids, that he'll "do it".

While driving with the Fab Five into town, Jonathan tells George: "I wanna cuddle with you when you don't smell like cow sh*t but when you do smell like cow sh*t I'm thinking ladies aren't trying to cuddle with you so much."

George with the Fab Five. Picture: Supplied/Netflix

"Would you like some ladies to cuddle with you?"

George replies: "That sounds all right."

He later goes to get a haircut with Jonathan, who also tells him they will get his teeth fixed, which have stopped him from making a proper smile since he was 12 years of age.

George then reveals he wanted "a tooth for his daughter's wedding".

Another group hug!

George gets a group hug after finding out he will get his tooth fixed. Picture: Supplied/Netflix

Later on with Tan, George tears up as he's trying on his new look in a clothing store.

When Tan asks him why it's important to make sure his kids are happy and proud, he chokes up and can't find the words for a few moments.

Eventually he says: "Cos I wanna set a good example."

After they talk about George's feelings of loneliness, the rugged farmer says: 'It's time for change."

George gets teary while talking about his life. Picture: Supplied/Netflix

During the episode, they also give back to the community with a makeover of the local pub, the Club House Hotel.

Viewers see Antoni and Bobby do a makeover of the pub, which they call a "bistro", with canapés using Vegemite with sauteed shiitake mushrooms, cream cheese and butter on brioche.

After carrying out their transformation of George and the pub, the hotel is dubbed as the "new Cheers of Yass Australia."

George and his son Levi shared an affectionate father-and-son moment after he sees his new look.

George tells him: "Levi you inspire me," which puts Levi in tears as he says: it means everything".

In honour of their contribution to the town, the Mayor of Yass gives the Fab Five tiaras, officially making them Yass Queens.

Queer Eye is now screening on Netflix.