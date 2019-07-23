Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Next week graziers will be introduced to a new strain of the cattle fodder leucaena developed by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, Meat and Livestock Australia and The Leucaena Network.
Next week graziers will be introduced to a new strain of the cattle fodder leucaena developed by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, Meat and Livestock Australia and The Leucaena Network. Contributed
Environment

Quest for bigger steaks leads to pest-resisant weed

Zizi Averill
by
23rd Jul 2019 4:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PEST-resistant plant could add some meat on the bones of the region's cattle, but environmentalists have warned the shrub, if unmanaged, could clog the arteries of the region's ecosystem.

Next week graziers will be introduced to a new strain of the cattle fodder leucaena developed by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, Meat and Livestock Australia and The Leucaena Network.

While the plant's seeds are a popular meal for cattle in drier parts of Queensland, DAF beef advisor Jim Fletcher said the feed was unpopular in Mackay's wetter climate.

In the region's wet environment plant lice, or psyllid, thrive and feast on the seeds and leaves of the leucaena, Mr Fletcher said.

 

A variety of the agricultural pest psyllid with the moulted 'skin' of a nymph.
A variety of the agricultural pest psyllid with the moulted 'skin' of a nymph. Plant & Food Research NZ

After almost 15 years in the making, scientists have produced a psyllid resistant strain of the feed, the Redlands leucaena.

Mr Fletcher said a trial at a cattle property in Bell, north-west of Brisbane, resulted in cattle gaining an annual live weight of 50 kg.

He said production had doubled from 130 kg per hectare to 260 kg/ha.

 

Leucaena is high in protein and drought resistant.
Leucaena is high in protein and drought resistant.

While DAF and beef industry groups has celebrated the prospect of bigger steaks, environmentalists have advised caution.

Biosecurity Queensland has warned the plant can rapidly spread and can suppress the regeneration of native plants.

The Whitsunday Regional Council has listed leucaena as public enemy number three on its pest plant prioritisation list and has classified the shrub as a locally declared weed.

Reef Catchments refused to hand out flyers about the field day. On its website, it lists the plant's subspecies as a weed, saying it was "invading creek banks, roadsides and mangrove margins".

 

The seeds of the leucaena.
The seeds of the leucaena. None

A Reef Catchments spokesperson said the decision had been made "to avoid confusion" between regions where the plant was weed-declared, the Whitsundays, and where it was not, Mackay and Isaac.

Mr Fletcher admitted the plant was a "touchy subject" and when managed incorrectly, it could grow out of control.

He said the introduced pest resilient strain could join the "weedy populations of leucaena already present in the region".

The Redlands leucaena establishment field day would allow farmers to see the new agricultural feed while being taught about the environmental risks, Mr Fletcher said.

"This is a good opportunity but if they take it on they have a responsibility to the region and to their industry to manage it well," he said.

Landmark Mackay livestock agent Paul Cooper said the pest-resistant feed remained difficult and expensive to establish in the region.

Mr Fletcher said establishment costs ranged between $250/ha-$450/ha, an expensive investment.

At last week's Sarina cattle sale Blue Mountain resident Lionel Parry said with so much grass around there little demand for supplementary feeds.

Redlands leucaena establishment field day

When: 9am - 3pm Tuesday July 30

Where: The Leap Community Hall, Westlake Dr, The Leap

Register by Friday July 26 by calling Leucaena Network executive officer Bron Christensen on 0488 931 691 or emailing admin@leucaena.net

biosecurity queensland blue mountain bron christensen cattle department of agriculture and fisheries isaac jim fletcher landmark mackay leucaena lionel parry mackay mackay cattle meat and livestock australia paul cooper psyllid redlands leucaena reef catchments sarina the leap the leap community hall the leucaena network whitsunday whitsunday regional council
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    WORLD FIRST: Hamilton guests can now visit iconic Heart Reef

    premium_icon WORLD FIRST: Hamilton guests can now visit iconic Heart Reef

    Travel After a decade of development, and a $2 million investment, a new epoch has arrived for the iconic Heart Reef, located in the Whitsundays.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Drug charges follow NQ festival

    premium_icon Drug charges follow NQ festival

    Crime Two adults who took a risk with the law at a festival land in court.

    Like a movie as military storms town

    premium_icon Like a movie as military storms town

    News It was like a scene from a movie when the defence stormed Bowen