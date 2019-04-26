Fury over annoying merging driving habit

WHAT was meant to be a simple road rule quiz has sparked anger among Aussie drivers after it highlighted an annoying habit.

Transport Western Australia shared a picture of two cars on its Facebook page and asked users which car had right of way.

The graphic showed a blue car travelling in the left lane, with a silver car travelling slightly behind it in the right lane.

There is a sign informing the drivers they must merge into a single lane.

"These two cars need to form one lane, which car has right of way?" Transport WA asked.

Which car has right of way? Picture: Transport WA

The majority of Facebook users agreed that the blue car had right of way as it was travelling ahead of the other vehicle.

Transport WA later praised so many people for getting the answer right.

But even though most people agreed on the correct answer, the question still managed to cause some controversy.

Some of the commenters claimed while the blue car should have right of way, a lot of drivers ignored the rule when out on the road.

Some social media users were fired up over the question. Picture: Peter Bull

"Blue. But what would really happen is the silver car would speed up, cut in front, then proceed to drive 10km/hr under the speed limit," one person wrote.

"Give way to the vehicle in front. But in WA the white car thinks he's gonna miss out on something so he speeds up and tries to run the blue car off the road just so he can say he got there first," another said.

One person added: "If I was the blue car I would wait to see if the other car let me in before I merged. Even if you know you are in the right, you still don't want to have an accident as the silver car tries to race past you. There are so many bad and ignorant drivers on the road!"

Other people claimed it was disappointing drivers needed to be reminded of such a simple road rule.