Quick thinking helps friend stung by irukandji

EVEN a stinger suit failed to save a 19-year old Sydney tourist from a run in with an irukandji jellyfish.

While swimming along Cid Harbour on Whitsunday Island at around 8am this morning, the man was stung in the neck by the venomous marine stinger.

The victim's friends did all they could to get him rapid medical attention by drawing a large H in the sand to get the attention of the RACQ rescue helicopter after they desperately called 000 and set off an EPIRB.

The RACQ rescue helicopter deployed from Mackay airport arrived at the scene at 9.30am to supply immediate medical treatment and transport the man to Mackay Base Hospital in stable condition.

Rescue helicopter crewmen said irukandji stings could turn into burning and increasingly severe pain within half an hour of the initial sting which could result in death if left untreated.

Other symptoms of irukandji syndrome include severe muscle pain and cramps as well as nausea.

They praised the victim's friends for doing everything they could to help them locate the man quickly.