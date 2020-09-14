Quick-thinking heroics in Airlie Beach restaurant explosion

Bec Binet and Grant Restieaux rushed to help after an explosion at The Red Plate restaurant on Sunday.

Bec Binet and Grant Restieaux rushed to help after an explosion at The Red Plate restaurant on Sunday.

THE quick-thinking owners of an Airlie Beach eatery sprang into action when an explosion at the neighbouring restaurant shook the building on Sunday.

Co-owner of The Treehouse cafe Bec Binet was making drinks behind the bar when a massive bang rang out from the newly-opened Korean restaurant The Red Plate.

The force of the explosion caused the building to shake, and Ms Binet said it took her a few seconds to register what was going on.

"All of a sudden there was a lot of dust and screaming so I ran over," she said.

She called to her partner Grant Restieaux who was in the kitchen and the couple rushed over to help.

Whitsunday police are continuing investigations into an explosion at The Red Plate. Picture: Laura Thomas

Two women, aged 27 and 51, received burns as a result of the explosion.

After seeing both women were being looked after, the couple went into the kitchen where they saw the grill area was still on fire.

"When we walked in there, we saw the flames and the whole roof was down and there was dust everywhere," Ms Binet said.

Mr Restieaux quickly got the fire extinguisher from his cafe and put the fire out while Ms Binet turned off the gas for the area.

"It was a bit hectic, but you just kind of go into action I think," she said.

Abandoned food and a warped roof after an explosion at The Red Plate on Sunday. Picture: Laura Thomas

A nurse who was dining at The Treehouse helped tend to the women who were moved to the lagoon for medical attention.

Ms Binet and Mr Restieaux said they were thankful the t wo women in hospital were in a stable condition and wished the owners well in recovery.

"We hope to see them soon and reopened," Mr Restieaux said.

"I was pretty pleased to see how our staff handled it, they were very calm and looked after our customers and kept a level head."

More stories

Muddies land spot in top two ahead of finals

Cash for existing projects wanted before Bradfield Scheme

'Ongoing battle': Letter penned to improve region's roads

The Red Plate opened its doors less than two weeks ago with a plan to serve up Korean cuisine to diners.

Whitsunday Police Acting Senior Sergeant Luke Scells said police investigations were ongoing and the restaurant would be inspected today to determine the cause of the explosion.