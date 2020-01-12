Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The boat which caught fire at Sandy Hook this afternoon.
The boat which caught fire at Sandy Hook this afternoon.
Offbeat

Quick-thinking jetskiers extinguish Sandy Hook fire

Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
12th Jan 2020 3:31 PM | Updated: 5:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOME quick-thinking jet skiers used the rooster tails produced by their skis to extinguish a fire which broke out at Sandy Hook earlier this afternoon.

The boat which caught fire and came to rest on a pontoon opposite the Sandy Hook Ski Club threatened to spread fire to the bank and nearby houses was extinguished by the jetskiers.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said crews were on scene at Sandy Hook to investigate, but the boat had sunk before they arrived.

editors picks fire jetski rooster tail sandy hook
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Why Morrison is here to stay

    Why Morrison is here to stay
    • 12th Jan 2020 6:11 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shandee morning tea pushes safety message

        premium_icon Shandee morning tea pushes safety message

        News ‘If I don’t take the opportunity to try and make some changes or do something, it means Shandee’s death has been for nothing.’

        PM concedes climate policies must ‘evolve’

        premium_icon PM concedes climate policies must ‘evolve’

        News 'I’m not willing to put someone’s job at risk'

        Calories burnt, hours at the helm: Clipper in numbers

        premium_icon Calories burnt, hours at the helm: Clipper in numbers

        News The 41,165 nautical miles that the Clipper Round the World Race covers is not the...

        How the region’s weather compared to Australia in 2019

        How the region’s weather compared to Australia in 2019

        Weather Last year may have been Australia’s hottest and driest year, but that wasn’t quite...