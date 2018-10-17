Quick-thinking student acknowledged for bravery

BRAVE BOY: James Whiteman acknowledged for his brave effort protecting a fellow student during the recent dangerous storms

BRAVE BOY: James Whiteman acknowledged for his brave effort protecting a fellow student during the recent dangerous storms Chantelle Whiteman

WHEN our children go to school each day, very few could predict what the day has in store for them.

And so it was for Kumbia State School Year 5 student, James Whiteman, who went to school last Thursday thinking it was just going to be a day like any other.

That was until the severe storms hit hard across the South Burnett and James and his fellow students at Kumbia State School were ushered to safety.

As the storm increased to dangerous proportions, the teachers directed students to take cover under the desks.

It was then the hail became so fierce it smashed the windows of the classroom, causing panic and screams from the students.

The courageous James put thoughts of his own safety aside to protect another student from the hail projecting into the classroom.

James was acknowledged for his bravery at Monday morning assembly with a certificate recognising his courageous efforts.

James' mother, Chantelle Whiteman, said she was extremely proud of her boy.

"It brings tears to my eyes when I think that he did that," she said.

"He really went above and beyond what is expected of an 11-year-old."

Thankfully, the heroic Kumbia student had no noticeable injuries and Mrs Whiteman said her innovative son had found a way to administer his own first aid.

"His arms and legs were red but he told me he just put some hail on the injuries to reduce the swelling," she said.

Mrs Whiteman praised the hard working teachers at the school who kept everyone safe during the storms.

"All the teachers and the school did a fantastic job," she said.