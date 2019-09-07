The quiet achievements of the ladies in blue

SCONES: The Bowen branch of the Queensland Country Women's Association celebrated their 97th birthday last month.

THEY are often the silent achievers, the quiet angels of Queensland who work tirelessly to inform and better the community, and with their hundred years celebration fast approaching they're proving they're as relevant as ever.

As part of their 97th birthday celebrations, the Bowen branch of the Queensland Country Women's Association (QCWA) held a scone day at the Bowen library last month.

The Whitsunday Regional Council flew the QCWA flag for the day as a celebration to the community organisation.

The day was not only about celebrating the organisations birthday, said Bowen QCWA president Eileen Crouch, but also about reminding people of the contribution the 'ladies in blue' give to the community.

"Nothing says QCWA quite like scones," Ms Crouch said.

"We had about 60 to 70 people come through and sample, as well as have a look through a display we run every year on our highlighted country, which was Lithuania this year."

Ms Crouch said that they had chosen the library to host the event as it was in a prominent position and would allow them to tell as many people as possible about their work.

The Bowen branch of the QCWA regularly contributes and assists events such as Anzac Day, Remembrance Day, and most recently catered the Bowen RSL 100 year celebration.

They also often donate the use of their hall to community organisations such as the Bowen Neighbourhood Centre.

Ms Crouch said that some of the most engaging projects the Bowen QCWA do may not be easily noticeable.

"Our Country Kitchens that was launched earlier this year is an example of a program that has been really successful but might go under the radar," she said.

"It's about teaching people how to cook healthy, wholesome food and allowing people to transition from cooking out of a can or box."

The program has been seen at the Bowen Show and events around town with people enjoying free recipe cards and purchasing a copy of the recipe book.

"It's a state government initiative in conjunction with Queensland Health, so it's got some backing behind it," Ms Crouch said.

"We'll be running a program with the Bowen and Proserpine library in October as part of the Country Kitchen initiative that will focus on planning meals and focusing on working around weekly specials so people can eat cheaply and healthy."