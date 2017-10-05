Quiet achiever recognised

THIS year's winner of the Bob Porter Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Whitsunday tourism industry received a standing ovation from the 340 strong crowd on Hamilton Island.

Colin Crossley of Whitsunday Transit won the coveted award this year for what has been described as "behind the scenes” work.

Operations manager at Whitsunday Transit Chris Harvey, who was at the tourism industry's night of nights, said after winning the award Mr Crossley was moved by the attention.

"He was extremely humbled by all the attention and winning the award was certainly cause for a lot of pride within his family, staff and others that have contributed along on his journey,” he said.

"And its for contributions made in the background that he has been recognised.”

On a day-to-day basis Whitsunday Transit moves up to 1900 kids and offers half hourly services along Shute Harbour Rd for commuters, many of whom are staff working within the tourism industry.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner paid tribute to all the businesses and individuals recognised at the awards and also all the local operators and their invaluable teams who work tirelessly to ensure the Whitsundays remains a global "must-see” destination.

"It is these businesses and individuals that keep the wheels of the Whitsundays' tourism industry turning, day after day, week after week,” Mr Turner said.

"They should all be congratulated for their contribution to the local tourism industry. To stand out amongst this very special crowd, through winning an award, is even more impressive and it is fitting that we come together as an industry to celebrate this.”

More than 340 people attended the gala dinner on Hamilton Island on Saturday to recognise their peers' achievements and celebrate the industry's successes.

Mr Crossley was also recognised earlier this year by the Whitsunday Regional Council who awarded him the Citizen of the Year at the Australia Day awards.