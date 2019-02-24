Quilts brighten up hospital and nursing home

STITCH OF HOPE: Proserpine Community Chat and Patch Group quilt project co-ordinator Robyn Heiniger and president Gail Valmadre with the most recent bunch of quilts to be donated to Proserpine Hospital and Proserpine Nursing Home.

STITCH OF HOPE: Proserpine Community Chat and Patch Group quilt project co-ordinator Robyn Heiniger and president Gail Valmadre with the most recent bunch of quilts to be donated to Proserpine Hospital and Proserpine Nursing Home. Contributed

A GROUP of volunteers in Proserpine is making life in hospital and a nursing home a little bit easier with the donation of quilts they have made.

The community quilt section of the Proserpine Community Chat and Patch Group has been making quilts for the Proserpine Hospital since 2006.

Project co-ordinator Robyn Heiniger said the group would have made 240 quilts over the years for the hospital.

The quilts are used on patients' beds to give the rooms a more homely feel.

"It's good the patients' recovery to be in bed with a homemade quilt," Mrs Heiniger said.

"One of the women at the hospital suggested we make a few quilts (years ago).

"We've gone from strength to strength since."

The group also makes quilts for the Proserpine Nursing Home, with about 150 made so far for residents to have on their beds.

The group, which currently has about 10 members in the quilting section, donates the quilts yearly to the two facilities.

Their work has not gone unnoticed, with the group a previous Community Events winner at the Whitsunday Regional Council Australia Day Awards.

Mrs Heiniger said the group supplied most of its own fabrics, but was always happy for any donations.

Whitsunday Lions has supplied money to pay for backing and lining of the quilts, while the Bendigo Bank has also made donations in recent times.

Mrs Heiniger said the group met on the last Saturday of every month at the Proserpine Community Centre and anyone was welcome to join.

The group's participants don't just do quilting either, It is open to all kinds of crafters.

For more information about joining the group, or to make a donation of fabric, call Proserpine Community Centre on 4945 5915.