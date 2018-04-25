Quit job, travel, set up in Oz

NAME: Calum McDermott

AGE: 25

HOME: Leicester, UK

NAME: Katie Short

AGE: 23

HOME: Mt Maunganui, NZ

THIS gorgeous couple did what we all fantasise about at one point or another- quit their jobs and started travelling.

Calum and Katie have been together a year after meeting in New Zealand; Calum a former geography teacher and Katie a restaurant manager.

Their plan is to travel down the east coast of Australia from Cairns to Melbourne in a van for six weeks and are hoping to find somewhere they like enough to set up shop to live and work for the next year.

Two weeks into their advetnure and the Whitsunday Times caught up with them chilling out at the Lagoon.

Why Australia?

Calum: I got a working holiday visa and I don't think at any other point in my life I'm going to travel the 27 hours on a plane it takes me to get to this part of the world from the UK.

Katie: Well as a Kiwi it's really easy for me to travel here and I've always wanted to come.

Favourite place?

Magnetic Island, the koalas and rock wallabies were so cute.

What are you doing in Airlie?

We are planning on going out on the reef with Thundercat and stopping here two days. We are just researching local caravan parks now to park the van.

Top travel tips?

Calum: Maps.me app. I used it everywhere here and in Asia. it doesn't require internet and has saved me a few times from getting lost. Katie: Also when you get here just YOLO, spend time finding your cheapest supermarkets and fuel stops but the rest don't stress about.

Werid things about Austraila?

Katie: Booze is more expensive here but cigarettes are cheaper. And everyone merges to the right which is the opposite in NZ.

Calum: The word 'dona' and at home it's frowned upon to use your high beams but everyone seems to here.