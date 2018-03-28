Menu
QUOTA lends a helping hand

EASTER SAIL: Sailability members and clients with QUOTA Whitsunday members Margaret Perkins and Barb Kinsey.
EASTER SAIL: Sailability members and clients with QUOTA Whitsunday members Margaret Perkins and Barb Kinsey. Tamera Francis
by Tamera Francis

SAILABILITY will continue to help disabled and disadvantaged children and young adults; experience the meaning of their motto "freedom on the water”.

With the help of organisations such as Quota International, Sailability is able to keep running within the community.

Andrew Marshall treasurer of Sailabilty said donations such as QUOTA's annual contribution kept the club going.

"Learning to sail creates experiences and enables experiential learning for the clients,” he said.

"Without the help of volunteers we wouldn't be able to keep going,” Mr Marshall said.

Sailability is constantly on the lookout for new volunteers to keep the club running.

Experienced sailors, teachers or community members in general are encouraged to get in contact with the club.

"We assist with training and take care of or heavily subsidise the costs to obtain blue cards and first aid qualifications required to help out at the club,” Mr Marshall said.

Looking into the future, Sailability Whitsunday is looking to work with more disadvantaged young adults and teach them the importance of teamwork, Mr Marshall said.

On Tuesday morning after their fortnightly meeting, members were joined by QUOTA president Barb Kinsey and vice president Margaret Perkins.

The ladies handed over a donation that will go towards the overhead costs of running the club.

The ladies said QUOTA Whitsundays felt privileged to help such a great cause.

The Whitsunday Sailability branch opened in late 2010 and has empowered many young adults since.

