R. Kelly facing new sex assault charges

R. Kelly has been charged with 11 fresh counts of sexual assault in Illinois - charges that carry a mandatory minimum of six years in prison.

Four of the new charges, aggravated criminal sexual assault, are felony "Class X" counts, which are the most serious in Illinois, outside of first-degree murder, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

They carry a mandatory sentence of six to 30 years.

R. Kelly at the Leighton Criminal Court building for a hearing in Chicago on May 7. Picture: AP Photo/Matt Marton

In February, the embattled Ignition singer, 52, was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four victims, three of whom were underage.

It's not clear if the new charges - related to a January 2010 incident - involve any of the same victims.

Kelly's lawyer Steve Greenberg said he was notified of the new charges but hadn't yet reviewed any of the court documents.

"We'll see what the charges are, and we'll proceed accordingly," Mr Greenberg told the Sun-Times. "I know this much: It's old. They're allegations from years ago."

Kelly has faced multiple allegations of sexual abuse of women and girls in the past, including sex with underage girls and accusations he trapped female fans in a "sex cult" where they were cut off from their families and subjected to degrading abuse, but he was only tried for a sex crime once and acquitted in 2008.

However, thanks to a new six-part series called Surviving R. Kelly, a number of women have now publicly accused Kelly of shocking abuse, resulting in charges being laid.

This story originally appeared on the NY Post and was reproduced with permission