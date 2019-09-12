R U OK? Community event poses crucial question

Organisers of the LiveLife Pharmacy Airlie Beach R U OK Day event organisers (front from left) Karen Milostic, Allan Milostic, Denise Norder and (back) Shannen Selman.

Organisers of the LiveLife Pharmacy Airlie Beach R U OK Day event organisers (front from left) Karen Milostic, Allan Milostic, Denise Norder and (back) Shannen Selman. Monique Preston

THE question, R U OK? was on everyone's lips today as the nation paused to check on friends, work colleagues and strangers in the street.

Locally, LiveLife Pharmacy Airlie Beach held an R U OK? Day event in the carpark at the back of their store to help provide mental health and counselling information for residents and visitors alike.

Whitsunday Counselling and Support Service, Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network and Proserpine Hospital's mental health team were all on hand to provide information about services available to those who need them.

Airlie Beach Queensland Fire and Emergency Services firefighters, Whitsunday Police and Whitsunday Water Police were also at the event to chat with people.

Airlie Beach Queensland Fire and Emergency Services firemen Blair Mitchell, Simon Corby, Gus Nichols, Rees May and Shaun Mulvera at the RU OK Day in Airlie Beach. Monique Preston

There was also a jumping castle as well as a barbecue run by Airlie Beach Rotary Club to keep everyone entertained and well fed.

Event co-ordinator Denise Norder said the pharmacy always took part in R U OK? Day in-store, but this was the first time they had held such a large-scale event.

"We wanted to make it an event where people talk to agencies and get help,” she said.

Whitsunday Counselling and Support Service Wayne Horwood, Charlotte Jones, Josie Vairy, Keely O'Hara and Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network's Ron Petterson at the RU OK Day in Airlie Beach. Monique Preston

"The main target is the prevention of suicide.

"We're very pleased with how the event went.”

Mrs Norder said the pharmacy hoped to make the event an annual one.