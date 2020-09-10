R U OK? Why camping can help with health and wellbeing
THE September school holidays are almost upon us and many families will soon head off for some time away from technology and routine.
Research from Caravan Industry Association of Australia has found caravan and camping trips offer a number of benefits to our lives.
The Real Richness Report found campers were happier, more satisfied, optimistic and energised than non-campers.
It also found campers were significantly less stressed, bored, lonely and frustrated than non-campers.
The organisation released the report information today to mark R U OK? Day, the national day of action dedicated to reminding Australians to ask one another whether they are OK and support those who are struggling.
The organisation’s report found not only did trips make campers happier, they also gave people an opportunity to connect with themselves and find their grounding, with 53% of women and 44% of men strongly agreeing camping trips enabled them to gather their thoughts.
Children also get wonderful benefits out of taking camping trips, with 93% of campers surveyed believing it brings families closer together, 94% believing it teaches children to engage socially and 86% believing it improves children’s health.
Caravan and camping travellers can attest to the benefits that a trip away can bring, with survey respondents also revealing 96% of campers believe camping can make you happier and 95% of campers believe camping reduces stress.
The most common words appearing in people’s reflections of camping were love, time and family.
“Such positive memories reflect the true value that caravanning and camping adds to the lives of so many Australians,” a spokesperson said.