Race for regions wide open as one party bombs

PAULINE Hanson's support has dive bombed in regional Queensland since the 2017 election with One Nation unlikely to secure the balance of power in the next State Parliament.

Conducted exclusively for The Courier-Mail, the YouGov poll of more than 2000 Queenslanders has found the LNP has picked up the lion's share of One Nation's lost support.

The result could imperil One Nation's only seat of Mirani and help the LNP raise its vote in close contests like Whitsunday, Burdekin, Mundingburra and Thuringowa.

The extraordinary finding comes as the formal election campaign is due to start tomorrow when Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visits Government House in Brisbane.



One of the largest weighted public opinion polls ever in Queensland, the results show a small swing to the LNP on a two-party preferred basis outside the southeast corner.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington's team leads Labor 53 per cent to 47 per cent based on preference flows at recent Queensland elections.

It comes after One Nation's primary support plummeted from 21 per cent at the 2017 election to 14 per cent.

Labor's primary vote has improved slightly from 30 per cent to 32 per cent while the LNP has risen from 31 per cent to 35 per cent.

The Greens have also improved to seven per cent while Katter's Australian Party was also on seven per cent.

