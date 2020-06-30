Race to 100: The magic number for junior footy return

Final of Laurie Spina Shield between Mackay Brothers and Townsville Centrals. at 1300Smiles Stadium. Brothers Norman Campbell and Centrals Brodie Pritchard. Picture: Evan Morgan

Final of Laurie Spina Shield between Mackay Brothers and Townsville Centrals. at 1300Smiles Stadium. Brothers Norman Campbell and Centrals Brodie Pritchard. Picture: Evan Morgan

"ONE hundred people per field" are the magic words Rugby League Mackay and District chairman Adam Wright needs to hear today to sign off on a return to junior football.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is expected to make a public announcement today on whether the Queensland borders will reopen and if July 10's stage 3 restrictions will be brought forward.

Read more:

Townsville club premiers of Mackay? Here's how it could happen

Make that four: Souths becomes latest club to withdraw from Mackay competition

How rugby league shutdowns are benefiting rival codes

CONCERNED COACH: Why rugby league season must go ahead

Wright is hopeful that included in the announcement will be an easing of restrictions on sports organisations and clubs, from the current 60 people per field to 100 per field "as a minimum".

The magic triple figure number will allow RLMD to run a full slate of junior competitions at the Mackay Junior Rugby League grounds.

The senior competitions will also be able to run at 100 per field, however a 500 per venue limit is a more attractive option for clubs.

The Mackay Junior Rugby League grounds could be hosting games as soon as next month if Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announces further easing of restrictions today. Picture: Tony Martin

"For the juniors it doesn't really matter if it's 500 people per venue or 100 per field. We have five fields at junior league, so that 100 per field basically means 500 per venue," Wright said.

"It's more how it's going to affect senior league.

"If we can get that minimum 100 people per field that will allow us to have football."

Wright said the RLMD board would meet "sometime today" following the Premier's announcement to make a final call on the junior and senior seasons.

Subscriber benefits:

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

AT A GLANCE