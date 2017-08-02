Race Week Airlie Beach deadline is coming fast

RACE IS ON: Airlie Race Week entrants have until midnight August 3 to register.

TIME is running out to register for the Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing.

Competitors will have until midnight today with prospective entrants urged to enter online now.

Airlie Beach Race Week prominent entries who have already registered include Tasmania's Alive, Phil Turner's Reichel/Pugh 66; Peter Hickson's M3, a TP52 from Western Australia, David Currie's Farr 40 Ponyo (Vic) and newcomer Steve Capell with his Swan 65 Eve (NSW).

They will contest the IRC Passage Series, while 2013 Rolex Sydney Hobart winner, Darryl Hodgkinson has chartered the TP52 Celestial (NSW) to race in the Performance Racing division.

'Dr Darryl' won Cruising Division 1 last year, but has now upped the ante to race against an eclectic mix of Beneteaus, Pogos, sports boats and Reichel/Pughs.

Eight yachts are back following the success of the Trailable Yacht Nationals at Airlie Beach Race Week last year.

Derek Foley returns with Wicked and other old faces are All Guns Blazin (Tony Briggs); Checkmate (Don Bowden); Kameruka (Bob Beale); Masquerade (Tom Vujasinovic); Tap the Goose (Colin Pollock) and Unbealeievable (Colin Clark).

Neil Hamilton and his BSC Sailing School (NSW) is the newcomer whose crew will pit themselves against the rest, while last year's winner, Goggles and co on Mister Magoo (Qld), will sail in the Performance Racing division.

Meanwhile, in the Sports Boats, Andrew York is trailering his latest rocket ship, the REO 7.2 REO Speedwagon and is hoping he is 'on song' against the competition.

Other divisions include Cruising, Non-Spinnaker Cruising and Multihull Racing and Passage.

The total prize pool for Airlie Beach Race Week is over $28,000.

To enter visit: www.abrw.com.

au/sailing/entries.