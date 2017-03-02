Race Week entries flowing in.

ENTRIES for the 34th edition of Australia's premier offshore regatta, Audi Hamilton Island Race Week, are surging in after the notice of race was posted on the regatta's website.

Seventeen yachts have already been nominated for the spectacular series, scheduled for August 19-26.

Most eager of all entrants to date was Sydney sailor David Bell.

He "jumped the gun” with the entry for his Bavaria 49 boat Four Bells, lodging his entry within days of the completion of the 2016 regatta.

"I did it for two reasons,” he said.

"We had so much fun last year that I wanted to commit as soon as possible, and by doing so my wife couldn't have any thoughts about wanting to travel overseas this year.

"Instead we'll be back to sailing in paradise.

"It's the tropical venue, the island itself and the fact that you are part of an enormous fleet of yachts that makes Audi Hamilton Island Race Week so special.”

After the notice of race was posted on the Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 website, two yachts entered within an hour.

First was 11.6m racing catamaran XL2, owned by Mike Peberdy from Brisbane.

This year's regatta will be the first big test for the yacht since a refit that took 12 months to complete.

XL2 was one of the fastest multihulls in Sydney in her heyday some 20 years back.

The second entry came from Sandy Hume, who races Windfalls, his Catalina 320, out of Parramatta River Sailing Club in Sydney.

He's taking three months long service leave from his job so he can compete in his first Audi Hamilton Island Race Week.

"After hearing so much about Race Week for so long, I decided I just had to do it this year,” Sandy said.

"We're going to cruise up from Sydney, enjoy the regatta, then cruise home.”

While the notice of race was being prepared by race director Denis Thompson, regatta organisers were busy planning an exciting new party and social agenda to ensure the highly acclaimed series retains its reputation as one of the best regattas in the world.

It is widely believed the setting for Race Week cannot be bettered.

Hamilton Island sits as the centrepiece among 68 uninhabited tropical islands, with the magnificent Great Barrier Reef on the horizon.

Most of the courses for racing weave their way around many of these islands and the predominant breeze is a south-east tradewind.

Last year's Race Week was unmatched on every front - the fleet of 252 was 25more than the previous record set in 2008, and every one of the many and widely varying social events was a sell-out.

Race director Denis Thompson has again planned for the nine racing categories to cover the full spectrum of competing yachts.

Classes include IRC Racing Class to Mulithull Racing Class and trailable yachts.

German car maker Audi is returning for the 12th year as principal sponsor, demonstrating the brand's continued commitment to high-quality, competitive offshore racing and the onshore social calendar.