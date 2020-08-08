Race Week: Spectators head to balcony to catch the action

Brett Young and Tanya Bartram at the Airlie Beach Race Week Gourmet BBQ Beer and Bubbles event. Photo: Elyse Wurm

Brett Young and Tanya Bartram at the Airlie Beach Race Week Gourmet BBQ Beer and Bubbles event. Photo: Elyse Wurm

TWO volunteers are celebrating an impressive milestone at Airlie Beach Race Week this year, hitting their 15th anniversary of attending the event.

Rosemary and Stephen Merrington, from Sydney, were out and about to help with the regatta today.

Mrs Merrington said the pair had previously raced in Airlie Beach Race Week and then got involved in volunteering.

“One of our friends was running it at the time and we said we’d come up and help,” she said.

Volunteers Rosemary and Stephen Merrington and Heather Sutton.

Mr Merrington said the event was also a good way to escape cold conditions down south during winter.

A few spectators headed to the Whitsunday Sailing Club for the Gourmet BBQ Beers and Bubbles event this afternoon.

The balcony at the Sailing Club’s newly refurbished restaurant 20 Degrees South provides a great view over the water and spectators also enjoyed a gourmet barbecue paired with a beer tasting selection from Balter Brewing Company and champagne.

Marion and Phil Bryant at the Airlie Beach Race Week Gourmet BBQ Beer and Bubbles event on August 8, 2020.

Winners on day 1 of Race Week

Di Pearson from Airlie Beach Race Week media provided the following report of yesterday’s racing, including who was victorious on day 1.

There are 64 boats taking part in the 2020 Airlie Beach Race Week Whitsundays Festival of Sailing and they faced the unusual situation of little to no breeze on a foggy and rainy day in the beautiful Whitsundays yesterday.

But there were happy campers in the end, when some found 6-7 knots of breeze late in the shortened race.

Whitsunday Sailing Club officials had to think outside the box when they were faced with near non-existent breeze early in the day.

They persevered and thankfully yachties got what they came for – a good race, albeit a slow one.

Rob Davis sailed Treasure VIII to a massive 23-minute win over Daniel Farmer’s B52 in Performance Cruising Division 1.

Being a local paid dividends, according to Davis, who hails from the Whitsundays Sailing Club.

B52 represents Southport Yacht Club on the Gold Coast.

“It was very light, foggy and very drizzly for half the day,” Davis said.

“It was very much a small boat day. It was hard to get across the line.

“It was a drift over the line, and if you were lucky you might get a whisper.

“When the breeze freshened to 6 and 7 knots eventually, with the tide behind us, it all worked nicely.

“When we looked around, we realised we had crossed the line first and then won on handicap as well.

“We had some of the sports boats and trailable yachts around us, but most of our division was stuck back in Pioneer Bay.”

Smiles on Brigus as they sail into wind. Photo: Shirley Wodson, Airlie Beach Race Week 2020

While Treasure VIII took out Division 1 of performance cruising, Robert Holmes was the winner in Division 2 with Good Vibes.

Holmes and crew overcame a challenge from a regular on the podium, Craig Piccinelli’s Wobbly Boot, defeating the latter by little more than a minute. Both represent WSC.

Locals benefited in the non-spinnaker division too, with John Galloway’s QMS coming out on top.

It scored a win over another local, Peter Harrison’s Awesome, which has taken home a trophy or two from this event in the past.

On the multihull passage course, John Williams’ Tyee III from Sandringham in Victoria came out on top.

Tyee III left Victoria well before the coronavirus spread in the state, joining others from Melbourne and Sydney who were not at home when the lockdowns occurred.

Tight controls are in place at WSC, which is strictly adhering to health regulations made necessary by COVID-19.

For full results and all information, including social bookings, click here.