Racecourse puts on fun day for all

HORSE races, crab races, melon races, and tomato carting will all be part of the fun and high stakes at this year's annual Ben Bolt Cup in Bowen.

Race club secretary Emily Harvey said mud crabs would be bought from a local fisherman to compete in one of the day's main events, the crab race. She said the crabs were put in the middle of a large circle, and each one cost $50.

"Then we let them all out and take the ribbons off their claws and they have to race to the edge of the circle. Whoever owns the crab who gets to the edge first, wins all the money. And you get to take your crab home with you,” she said.

Ms Harvey said the tomato carting competition was a tradition. Entrants are required to carry a 5kg bucket of tomatoes "about a couple of hundred metres” in a relay-style event.

She said along with the melon races, the novelty events were created to acknowledge the horticulture and fishing industries of the Bowen area, while also being geared to create a fun atmosphere and attract the region's many backpackers.

The five actual horse races are expected to attract between 40 and 80 horses from north Queensland racing clubs. Ms Harvey said it was a great opportunity for locals and visitors to come together for a day of country racing.

Ben Bolt, after which both the race day and the racecourse was named, was a famous race horse from the 1890s trained in Bowen, and the first Queensland horse to win the Caulfield Cup, with spectacular odds. Ben Bolt also competed in the Melbourne Cup, several larger city meets, and later travelled to race in India.

AT THE RACES