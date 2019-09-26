RACES: How to dress to impress at this year's Bowen Cup

STYLISH: Fashionable Filly Nikki Howard, Millinery Masterpiece Chloe Smith, fashion-coordinator Trish O'Sing, Lady of the Day Allison Airey and Gentleman of the Day Chris Szollos at the 2018 Bowen Cup.

SPRING is in the air in the Whitsundays and the ultimate spring racing event is right around the corner.

With only a couple of short weeks left until the Bowen Cup returns on October 12, the time has come to prepare yourself and plan your race day outfits.

Bold colours, floral patterns and polka dots is what Coral's City 2 Country owner, Wendy Bickhoff, expects to light up the racetrack this year.

"Nice bright colours are really coming through this season," she said.

"It's a fun day out and we see that reflected with some lovely floral and dotted designs coming through as well.

"Being a great temperature up north, race day attendees can get away with a being a bit louder than those down south."

Mrs Bickhoff said that with Derby Day in Melbourne sporting a black and white theme, there was always a great collection of classic options to choose from.

However, for those seeking to stand out from the crowd, she suggested a highlight piece to help wow race-goers.

"An amazing fascinator is always going to be a point of difference, although this year we're seeing a move to beautiful hats," she said.

"A beautiful pair of shoes can even be the thing that makes your outfit move to the next level.

"With any highlight piece though, we always recommend bringing it in and styling your outfit around it so that everything flows as one amazing outfit."

P & O Meehan: The Shop For Men owner and manager Sharon Case said that the classic suit was losing favour with men heading ot the races.

She said that she expects to see a rise in contrasting blazers and chinos at this years Bowen Cup.

"A navy or blue blazer paired with neutral, taupe coloured bottoms is a look that will look good on almost any man," she said.

"However if you are after a suit, sticking with greys and navies will always be a winner."

Ms Case said that floral shirts and ties were 'very in' for this years racing carnivals, but warned against clashing the two together.

"Always pair a floral piece with a more conservative item. Don't double up on a floral tie and shirt otherwise you might stand out for the wrong reasons" she said.

"Those men looking to stand out can look to a great accessory to pull together their outfits like a hat, tie-bar or lapen pin."

As for the fashion faux-pas to avoid on the field, Mrs Bickhoff said there were some simple rules to navigate.

"For women, it's important that your hat, shoes and gloves should always match," she said.

"And for men, the big one is matching your belt to your shoes.

"If in doubt, follow those rules and stick to your simple and minimalistic outfits and you'll look great come race day."