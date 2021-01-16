Racial slur provokes brutal attack at footy grand final

An alleged racial slur provoked a Rockhampton man to punch another man multiple times at a rugby league grand final at Browne Park stadium in 2018, a court has heard.

Tre Raven John Richards, 27, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on January 13 to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Crown prosecutor Edward Fleetwood said both Richards and the victim, who were unknown to each other, had attended the rugby league grand final played between Rockhampton Brothers and Yeppoon Seagulls at Browne Park on September 1, 2018.

Mr Fleetwood said near the end of the match the victim and Richards walked past each other, and Richards believed he heard the victim make a racial slur when asking him to move.

The court heard the victim could not recall the conversation.

Mr Fleetwood said Richards followed the victim and swung at him five times.

He said two punches hit the victim's head, causing him to fall to the ground.

He said the victim was taken to hospital with swelling to the right side of his scalp and a small laceration to his lower lip.

He said Richards went to the police station shortly after the incident to report his involvement, before the victim could make a formal complaint.

He said, while Richards believed the victim made a racial slur, it did not excuse his actions.

Barrister Scott Moon said his client, who worked as a concreter, was drinking alcohol at the time he committed the offence.

Mr Moon said, while drugs and alcohol had never been an issue for his client, he had "some insight" as a result of this incident.

"When my client saw the victim on the ground it had quite an impact on him," he said.

"It was a very large wake up call for my client and he was extremely remorseful for what he had done.

"He has reduced his drinking over the past two years to the point where, on January 1, he made his New Year's resolution to give up alcohol."

He said there had been no allegations of further offending since the incident in 2018.

Richards was ordered to probation for 18 months with no criminal conviction recorded.

