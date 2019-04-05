Racing action at Bowen tomorrow

AFTER hosting three TAB meetings in almost as many weeks, the Bowen Turf Club want people to know the fun is far from over.

The Great Aussie Publican's Race Day is on tomorrow and it's shaping up to be one of the biggest years yet.

The annual event usually signals the beginning of the horse racing calendar year in Bowen.

Having already raced three times however, club officials are optimistic that exposure garnered from Bowen's recent appearances on Sky Racing will get extra people through the gates.

Five non-TAB thoroughbred races will take place throughout the day, featuring trainers and jockeys from across North Queensland.

Hot and cold food will be available on site and a TAB and bookmakers will be on hand.

Once again punters are encouraged to wear their best Aussie outfits in the hopes of walking away with a prize for best dressed. There will also be a thong throwing competition, a free jumping castle for the kids, and a DJ who will be churning out mellow race day tunes, as well as a few Aussie favourites.

The family friendly event will kick off at 11am and will cost $5 for general admission. Children under the age of 18 can enter for free.

The main bar will be open to 7pm to allow racegoers to unwind after a big day of action.

Bowen Turf Club secretary Emily Harvey said the BTC was pleased to be able to host seven race days instead of the usual four in 2019.

For more information on the day or table/marquee bookings, please contact bowenturfclub@bigpond.com.