Racing around Australia in 30 days

The oldest car on the race, a 1929 Chrysler 75 Roadster, draws attention where ever it goes. Jordan Gilliland

MORE than 50 historic rally cars sped out of Bowen on Wednesday as part of a race celebrating the 40th anniversary of one of the toughest round-Australia motoring events to date.

The Repco Reliability Retrial 2019 is a 28-day drive across Australia in historic cars, closely following the route of the 1979 Repco Reliability Trial.

The original event was won by the late Peter Brock, securing a 1-2-3 victory for Holden in the process.

In cars built no later than 1983, the group embarked from Melbourne 23 days ago on a 15,000km lap of the country.

Of the 167 crews who started the 1979 event, just 13 cars completed the entire 20,000km route in just 14 days.

Arriving in Bowen's Gray's Bay on Tuesday afternoon, unlike the 1979 event, the vast majority of entrants were still running.

With a wide variety of makes and models running the race, there was plenty to see when the group lined up for an early morning start on Wednesday from the Port Denison Sailing Club.

Bruce Washington and Andrew Davies had one of the most interesting vehicles in the group. Jordan Gilliland

New Zealand racer Bruce Washington and his United Kingdom co-driver Andrew Davies said that it was something they had wanted to cross off the bucket list.

Their car, a 90-year-old Chrysler 75 Roadster that they had shipped from New Zealand, is possibly the most unique vehicle on the race.

With an open-top and a modified engine that now makes double its original power, it's a hard car to miss.

"It's a true adventure to be able to race around Australia," Mr Washington said.

"Our car is by far the oldest here, but I would say it's been one of the most reliable.

"The original reliability trial is infamous so we wanted to bring the Chrysler here and show everyone that this car can bury everything Holden has ever made."

With the vast majority of vehicles sporting large V8 engines, this 1959 Riley One Point Five stood out from the crowd. Jordan Gilliland

Victorian racer Christian Kelly, who is piloting a Porsche 924, said that the reliability of a vehicle was paramount to a teams success.

"Although this is a Porsche, it actually shares a lot of parts with some older Volkswagens so it's easier to find parts for it then you would think," he said.

"Overall though, we've been blessed to have it running pretty well so we've been having a great time."

The group planned to drive 600 kilometres to Springsure after leaving Bowen.