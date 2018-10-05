Menu
Login
RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter
RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter
News

Rescue helicopter transported a 59-year-old Proserpine

4th Oct 2018 12:52 PM

RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter transported a 59-year-old Proserpine man to Townsville

At 8.47pm another emergency call was received for the rescue flight crew to fly to Proserpine Hospital to retrieve a patient involved in accident which also occurred at his home.

The 59-year-old Proserpine local had fallen approximately 2.5metres through a skylight on the roof of his home, landing on the floor below.

He sustained a number of injuries in the fall and required surgery in Townsville to repair the damage caused from the fall.

The patient was transferred to Townsville Hospital on board the RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter with the crew landing back in Mackay just before 3am this morning.

proserpine racq cq rescue helicopter townsville whitsundays

Top Stories

    Whitsundays on the rebound

    Whitsundays on the rebound

    News More Queenslanders are visiting the Whitsunday region.

    Burnups back-to-back awards joy

    Burnups back-to-back awards joy

    News Just some history repeating

    Police Remembrance Day strikes a chord for local officers

    Police Remembrance Day strikes a chord for local officers

    News Police Remembrance Day strikes a chord for local officers

    Upgrades are under way in major projects across the region

    Upgrades are under way in major projects across the region

    News Upgrades are under way in major projects across the region

    Local Partners