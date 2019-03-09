RACQ reports relief at the pump

RACQ's monthly Fuel Price Report said the price of unleaded in the Whitsundays had fallen by 4.5 cents in February.

FILE

THERE has been some relief at the petrol bowser for Whitsunday motorists in recent weeks.

Despite the price of unleaded petrol across regional Queensland rising in February, the Whitsundays and Mackay experienced a reprieve in the hip pocket.

According to RACQ's monthly Fuel Price Report, the average price of unleaded petrol in the Whitsundays was 133.8 cents per litre.

"It was really nice to see just great savings, particularly in places like the Whitsundays with that 4.5 cents per litre drop," RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said.

But we're still paying more than four cents per litre more than our Mackay counterparts.

Mackay's average unleaded petrol price was 129.2, a drop of 1.5 cents.

Ms Ross said regardless of how fuel prices trended, motorists needed to make sure they only supported the service stations which charged the lowest prices in their area.

"We've seen Queensland's fuel price reporting trial, which kicked off in December, is also helping to drive prices down as it's generating high levels of competition among retailers in many markets," she said.

"The trial means the power is truly at our fingertips, so we need to use the information we have available on apps and websites, like RACQ's Fair Fuel Finder, to find the cheapest servo to fuel up."

When it comes to other major North Queensland centres, the average in Cairns has fallen slightly to 131.2 cents per litre, while Townsville is at 129 cents per litre.

Ms Ross said the recent flooding in Townsville could have been behind the fall, as retailers did not increase their prices during natural disasters

"Last month, as floodwaters receded in north Queensland, so too did fuel prices," Ms Ross said.

"Some servos were forced to close their doors due to electricity outages and road closures and those that remained open tended not to change their prices, despite the other global factors at play.

"Global oil prices have recently reached a three-month high of US$66 a barrel, and that's chewed into retail margins so many servos across regional Queensland have hiked prices up to 10 cents per litre."

Brisbane's average unleaded petrol price was 128.6 cents in the same period, making the city the second cheapest Australian capital city, behind Darwin.