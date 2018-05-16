Rad business gets behind Duck bus Dan

HELPING HAND: Daniel Reddicliffe (Duck Bus Dan), Dale McNeilly and Luke Masn (Jetski Luke) at Rad 4X4 and Tray Bodies in Mackay with the boy's trusty chariot.

HELPING HAND: Daniel Reddicliffe (Duck Bus Dan), Dale McNeilly and Luke Masn (Jetski Luke) at Rad 4X4 and Tray Bodies in Mackay with the boy's trusty chariot.

DUCKBUS Dan's Hilux is about to become more like a monster truck thanks to Rad 4x4 Mackay.

Owner Dale McNeilly's heart strings were well and truly pulled when he heard Dan's story on the radio during his daily commute.

"It's a fear of mine going blind and it gave me goosebumps when I heard his story,” Mr McNeilly said.

"My Mrs heard the same thing on the radio and gave me a call straight away.

A week later Mr McNeilly travelled to Airlie to meet with Daniel Reddicliffe and Luke Mason, where banter, beers and ideas were exchanged.

The verdict Rad 4x4 and Tray Bodies will donate and fit the Hilux with essentials needed for a long haul trip.

"We'll fit the car with a canopy, racks, diesel tank, some branded things like mud flaps mud flaps and brackets for the other sponsors to fit their gear to,” Mr McNeilly said.

"I've been in the game for 30 years so I wanted to make sure they had all the necessities, so I shared my knowledge.”

Rad 4x4's donation will be in excess of $6000 and put them on board as a major sponsor of the drive, Mr Reddicliffe is already living up to his end of the bargain as to gaining exposure for his supporters.

"He's been to radio and already given me a plug there too,” Mr McNeilly said.

"I might meet up when they start their adventure in Darwin if I get the time.

"The business going well, I've never had the chance to do anything like this before and this time I can, there'll be times I can't, you've got to help out when you can.

"I've got two kids that I've seen grow up and can't imagine facing the reality Dan is with his children.”

All going well the chariot will be ready by June 21, when Mr Reddicliffe and Mr Mason embark on a test trip.

"It's a good feeling to help out a local cause I'm always up in Airlie I know the guys businesses.

"For me it's more rewarding then giving it to some number on television that you don't know where your help is going.

11 years, from mackay

Not only will Mr Reddicliffe and Mr Mason experience the trip of a lifetime, it seems they've made a new mate in Mr McNeilly.

"I can see more banter in the future, I'm a bit cheeky like him too,” he said.

The sponsors and adventurers are set to meet at the Port of Airlie Marina to talk all things 4WD and adventure at the start the journey of a lifetime.