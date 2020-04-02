Drastic pandemic plan would see regional ‘lockdown’

Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan proposed tighter border restrictions to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

IN A bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in the northern parts of the state, Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan has called for a radical region-by-region 'lockdown'.

Under Mr Costigan's proposed quarantine plan, nine 'regions' would be established and segregated by police and military.

The regions - Cape York, Far North Queensland, Townsville, Mackay-Whitsunday, Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Darling Downs, Outback and South East Queensland- are based on divisions established by the Queensland Treasury.

For the Mackay-Whitsunday region, the boundaries would span from Wangaratta Creek between Gumlu and Home Hill in the north over to Clermont and Collinsville in the west and south of Mackay around St Lawrence.

Mr Costigan proposed that there should be checkpoints dividing each of these regions with strict limitations on movement.

"These regions are self-explanatory and by calling on the Australian Defence Force to support our police and road blocks all over the countryside, we could up the ante in combatting the spread of this virus from China to all corners of Queensland, which quite frankly, is a scary thought for some many people out there, especially the elderly," he said.

"Clearly, we still want to bring in supplies to people in keeping with the arrangements already in place. Ditto the need to get help to people in the event of a medical emergency and allow essential workers to do their bit but ultimately, it's about protecting not only the north but other regional and rural communities too including Central Queensland and the outback."

"Western Australia has taken a region-by-region approach to combatting coronavirus, so why can't Queensland, the most decentralised state in the Federation, set the bar even higher?"