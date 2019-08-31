Radio boss threatens to sack Alan Jones

ALAN Jones has been issued with a final warning from radio bosses about using offensive and violent language about women on his radio show following an advertising boycott by a growing slate of key advertisers.

The boycott - from companies including Big W, Bing Lee, Captain Snooze and ME Bank - comes in response to hostile comments Jones made on Thursday about New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Speaking of Prime Minister Scott Morrison's visit to Tuvalu for the Pacific Islands Forum, where Australia was urged to commit to reducing emissions, Jones told his listening audience that should Mr Morrison encounter Ardern he should "shove a sock down her throat".

"Here she is preaching on global warming and saying that we've got to do something about climate change," Jones told his 2GB audience.

"I just wonder whether Scott Morrison is going to be fully briefed to shove a sock down her throat."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Picture: Adam Taylor

Last night Macquarie Media chairman Russell Tate confirmed he had spoken to the breakfast show host earlier in the day, effectively putting the station's newly re-signed $4-million-a-year star on final notice.

"I have today discussed the matter with Alan and advised him that any recurrence of this nature will result in the termination of his contract," Mr Tate said.

On Friday, Jones apologised on air for the remarks saying the comments were "careless, unnecessary and wrong" and "should have been more clearly thought out".

Yesterday, Jones said he was "comfortable with what has been said by management" and he would get on with the job.

"Management must do what they must do," he said.

"I have apologised for what I have said because my comments obviously gave offence, but when I think what is said, and what has been said, about Peta Credlin, Miranda Devine, Janet Albrechtsen and Rita Panahi, to name a few, who are not of the left, it seems to me that the indignation street is one way traffic.

2GB Radio Broadcaster Alan Jones has been reprimanded by his bosses. Picture Renee Nowytarger

"I have always abided by the overtures of management. That's what they are there for.

"Those who know me know I have been a long-time supporter of women in work; women without work to whom I have given work, women with tax problems, women who have confronted violence. I've done my bit for all of them. I'm not sure my critics

can boast a comparable record.

"I'm comfortable with what has been said by management and I will get on with the job."

Mr Morrison later condemned Jones's comments saying the broadcaster was "way out of line".

"The comment has been relayed to me; on what's been reported to me, I find that very disappointing and of course that's way out of line," Mr Morrison said.

"I have two daughters, so you can expect that's how I would feel personally about it."

Macquarie's dwindling advertising community responded by cancelling their ads.

By close of business yesterday it's understood as many as 10 loyal advertisers had abandoned Jones.

As social media activist site Sleeping Giants Oz called on advertisers to boycott the station, the site posted company statements to its Twitter account.

A Bing Lee spokesperson confirmed the boycott: "The comments made earlier this week on the 2GB breakfast show do not represent our values as an Australian owned business. Please be advised that we have pulled our advertising from the 2GB breakfast segment."

Bedding company Snooze also yesterday distanced itself from Jones: "We take the comment made by Alan Jones on the 15th of August regarding Jacinda Ardern very seriously. These comments do not reflect the values of Snooze and we have therefore decided to no longer advertise on the show."

On Friday ME Bank confirmed it had also pulled its ads: "We're taking this very seriously and have expressed out concerns to 2GB. Our advertising has been pulled. I can assure you these comments don't reflect out values here."

Jones previously said Julia Gillard should be put in a "chaff bag" and thrown into the sea.