Ray Hadley 'devastated' after cop son busted

2GB radio personality Ray Hadley with his son Daniel during his graduation ceremony at the NSW Police Force Academy in Goulburn, 2012.

THE police officer son of conservative 2GB radio broadcaster Ray Hadley has been charged with possession after allegedly trying to buy cocaine from a dealer.

The Daily Telegraph reported on Saturday that 28-year-old Daniel Hadley, a NSW police constable with the North West Metropolitan Region, was off-duty and under surveillance when he attempted the purchase on Friday in Sydney's west.

He was reportedly arrested at the Australian Hotel and Brewery in Rouse Hill after officers allegedly found cocaine on him. He has since been charged with possession of a prohibited drug.

Constable Daniel Hadley was the recipient of a Police Officer of the Year Award for St Marys LAC in 2014.

Daniel has been granted conditional bail but his future with NSW Police is now under review.

His father, who broadcasts on Sydney station 2GB, is understood to be devastated. He was expected to host The Ray Hadley Morning Show from 9am-12pm today but reportedly was a no-show, citing "family reasons".

The father and son reportedly share an extremely close relationship. Daniel's Facebook page used to feature a photograph of a tattoo on his left upper arm depicting a radio microphone and the word "Dad".

The Australian reports Macquarie Media chief executive Adam Lang said Hadley would make a statement in the company boardroom today.

Daniel will appear before Parramatta Local Court on September 12.

- With AAP