Craig Zonca and Rebecca Levingston co-host ABC Brisbane Breakfast.
News

Radio host injured in Ekka accident

10th Aug 2018 8:13 AM

ABC Brisbane breakfast radio host Rebecca Levingston has been injured in an accident at the Ekka.

Levingston went off air and was being treated by paramedics after twisting her knee in a stunt with a steer.

The ABC star was dared by co-host Craig Zonca to climb up and sit on the bull but fell awkwardly as she dismounted, dropping her microphone.

After a few moments of radio silence, Zonca padded out the segment before throwing to the 7am news bulletin.

It wasn't until after the news bulletin that Zonca revealed Levingston had hurt her knee and was being treated by paramedics.

At 7.45am, the host was still off air and being treated for her injury.

News Queensland has contacted the ABC for comment.

