Shopper stunned by baby formula stash

GOLD Coast radio personality Emily Jade O'Keeffe has expressed her irritation at seeing a man loading more than a dozen boxes of baby formula into a hatchback.

Ms O'Keeffe, who is part of the breakfast team at Hot Tomato on the Gold Coast, took the photo when she stopped by Ashmore Plaza about 10.30am Tuesday.

The man had already unloaded half of his stash out of his Woolworths trolley when Ms O'Keefe took the snap.

The man was seen packing more than a dozen boxes of baby formula into the car. Picture: Supplied by Emily Jade O'Keeffe

A Woolworths spokesman distanced the supermarket giant from the controversy by saying their store at Ashmore Plaza did not even carry that amount of stock of baby formula.

He said they had a strict limit of two tins and Woolworths' trolleys were liberally used by shoppers at Ashmore Plaza's stores.

"The stock in this photo wasn't sold by us. We have a two-tin limit per customer in place and receive our product orders in much smaller volumes at this store," the spokesman said.

Ms O'Keeffe posted the photo on her Instagram account and was taken aback by the number of young mothers who spoke of their struggles sourcing baby formula on the Gold Coast.

She said she had never experienced a shortage as she required a prescription for the baby formula her four-month-old son, Teddy, which was stored behind the counter at chemists.

"I've seen on TV that it happens in Sydney and Melbourne but I have never seen it on the Coast," she said.

"I put it up on social media and the number of messages I got from women and their struggles to get baby formula really hit home.

"I have to get my baby formula on prescription and it's behind the counter, so I didn't know there was such a struggle to get formula."

A chemist at Ashmore Plaza was contacted for comment but they did not respond.

"I assumed it was for Woolworths but there is a chemist right next to it and it may have been ordered in," Ms O'Keeffe said.

"There may have the right to sell that much to one person but there are people who need it and you can only buy two from the supermarket."