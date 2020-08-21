Radio station shake-up as two faves return to our airwaves

Hit Mackay and the Whitsundays Sam & Rach For Breakfast is one of a number of regional shows to be cut by Southern Cross Austereo as it announces a national restructure.

BREAKFAST radio favourites Sam and Rach will return to the airwaves later this month after their shock departure from Hit Mackay during sweeping redundancies in August.

Rachel Zonta and Sam Blacker will cross the road to host the Star 101.9 breakfast show from September 28.

The move means current host Rob Kidd will shift over to the 4MK Breakfast Show from September 21, pushing Dave Perkins to the 9am to 1pm slot where he will launch a magazine style morning show.

Community minded radio presenter Rob Kidd will shuffle from Star FM to 4MK. Picture: Tony Martin

Grant Broadcasters owns both radio stations.

General manager Paul O'Connor, who recently began in the role, said he could not believe his luck.

"We are excited to welcome Sam and Rach to the Grant Broadcasters family," he said.

"Their love of Mackay is evident and while other companies are reducing their local on-air presence, we have expanded our strong on-air line up to create these new positions for them."

Mrs Zonta said she was excited for the new chapter in her radio career and was "grateful that I get to continue being on air in the community I call home".

Mr Blacker said he was looking forward to continuing with "our big stunts".

"I am worried that Rach is going to want our next project to be something that lets her sing," he said.

Mr Kidd will simply move studios, having been the Star FM breakfast host for the past five years and with Grant Broadcasters for more than 14 years.

"Ever since dad drove our family into Mackay from Sydney in 1980, 4MK has been part of my life," he said.

"I've always had the idea that if I can make you smile as you start your day, then I've done my job right.

"Let's have some laughs together. To be able to join the 4MK family each day for breakfast is such a privilege and I'm excited."

Mr Perkins said he would not miss getting up at 4.30am but he would still be in early each day to prepare local content for his 9am to 1pm show.

"I'll begin introducing some features to build on that localism," he said.

"And then there's the music, the thing that pulled me back into radio in 2016, its history and the diverse memories it triggers".

4MK Mackay radio host Dave Perkins will soon have a new show.

Mr O'Connor said: "Rob is Mackay".

"He's as local as the Pioneer River, Town Beach and Eungella National Park," Mr O'Connor said.

"Rob's been acknowledged as a community leader and is exactly the type of person we want hosting 4MK Breakfast.

"Dave Perkins is a household name - a former long term 4MK Breakfast host and with his 12 years on the Mackay Regional Council, he knows what Mackay needs to know.

Group Content Director Ryan Rathbone said he was excited for listeners in Mackay and the Whitsundays who would now get two new local shows on 1026 4MK.

"Rob Kidd and Dave Perkins are both passionate, professional, local broadcasters who will super serve their listeners with compelling content every day," he said.

"Local content creators like Sam and Rach that genuinely connect with their local community don't just appear," he added.

"Lots of hard work has gone into developing Mackay and the Whitsundays #1 breakfast show and the entire team at Star 101.9 will do their bit to ensure Sam and Rach have all the support needed to continue to dominate ratings in the region."