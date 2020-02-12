Raffle to raise funds for brave four-year-old

ELIJAH Deveigne is like any other four-year-old who loves flipping on trampolines and whizzing down the street on his scooter, but when he lost the ability to walk it signalled to doctors that something was seriously wrong.

Elijah was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer at the end of last year after he battled a range of health issues, but the little fighter from Cannonvale has thrown all that he has at fighting the disease with his playfulness and sense of humour.

After multiple doctors appointments, an MRI revealed a large tumour on his spine and he was diagnosed with B lymphoblastic lymphoma.

Elijah has now battled through one block of treatment and his mother Anna Roganova said despite everything he was doing well.

“There are hard days and good days and bad days, but I think there are more good days than bad,” she said.

“It’s up and down but we take it one day at a time, one foot in front of the other.”

Elijah and his eleven-year-old brother Fedor now live full-time in Brisbane with their parents while Elijah is undergoing treatment.

Elijah’s father Kelvin Deveigne works on a rotating roster in the mines and is the only source of income for the family as Mrs Roganova left her job at Intuitive Massage in Airlie Beach and her coaching position with Whitsunday Weightlifting Club and My Gym Club to look after Elijah.

A raffle to help raise funds for the Deveigne family has been organised with tickets available at various locations across the region.

While Mrs Roganova remained positive about the situation, she said her husband’s travel expenses as well as medical costs had started adding up.

“Because I’m not working at the moment I don’t have any income, and we do need to spend money on medication and pay bills back at home,” she said.

“I also have an older son who is 11 and I don’t think he should be deprived of things that he used to do.”

This is why where one of Mrs Roganova’s close friends, Natalia Lee, decided to step in and help raise funds for the family to ease the pressure in the long term.

Ms Lee said she had known Mrs Roganova for many years and was heartbroken when she heard Elijah’s diagnosis.

“I just wanted to help because when someone is in a position like that and it makes you think of what you can do to help,” she said.

“You never expect something like that to happen,” she said.

“It just shows it’s something that could happen to anyone no matter how healthy your lifestyle is or how fit you are.”

Ms Lee said the cost of treatment as well as ongoing check-ups would stretch into the future and hoped organising a raffle to help the family would give them financial security over the next few years.

Ms Lee was “overwhelmed” by the community’s response to the raffle and received donations from many businesses across the region.

“It’s really touching that the community here is so beautiful in the way that people are so helpful and supportive when something like this happens,” she said.

Tickets to the raffle cost $5 and can be bought from Gravity Fitness, My Gym Club, Serenity Spa, Intuitive Massage, Danielle’s Swim School and Whitsunday Weightlifting.

The raffle will be drawn on February 29.

Mrs Roganova said she was thankful that the community had rallied behind Elijah and hoped his fighting spirit would see him back to riding scooters and doing flips very soon.

You can follow Elijah’s journey on the Facebook page “Elijah Fights” and donate directly to the Deveigne family on their GoFundMe page.