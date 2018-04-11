Ryan, 11, on mission to raise money for fire victims

Rye Morgan is selling raffle tickets to raise money for the family who lost two chidlren and father in a house fire on March 24.

Rye Morgan is selling raffle tickets to raise money for the family who lost two chidlren and father in a house fire on March 24.

RYE Morgan is on a mission to raise money for the family who lost a father and his two sons in a house fire March 24.

The 11-year-old Kingaroy State School student collected donations from local businesses which he plans to raffle off at the end of April.

Rye's mum Megan said donations came from the likes of Repco, Kingaroy Equipment Sales, the Maidenwell Hotel, Jen's Party Hire and HitFM.

"He came home from school on the Monday after the fire went through his toys to get stuff to donate to the family," Mrs Morgan said.

"He then went to his brother to get more donations and got some books off his sister.

But donating the family's toys wasn't enough.

"Rye said, 'We need to raise money for them, I need to do a raffle,' and it's just gone from there," Mrs Morgan said.

The major prize is a tool chest from Repco valued at $190. There's a candle pack along with give vouchers for local business and a drink package from the Maidenwell Hotel.

Rye will be selling tickets in Kingaroy Shoppingworld near The Little butcher Shop from 9am-3pm on Thursday April 12.

Extra tickets can purchased from Repco, Musicians Oasis, Work Stuff and Jen's Party Supplies.

Tickets are $2 each, three for $5 or 6 for $10.

Raffle will be drawn on Monday, April 23.