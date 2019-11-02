Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rage Against The Machine is reuniting for a string of American tour dates in 2020.
Rage Against The Machine is reuniting for a string of American tour dates in 2020.
Music

Rage Against The Machine announce reunion tour

2nd Nov 2019 6:10 PM

Rage Against The Machine is getting the band back together.

It's been eight long years since the iconic rock band - who formed in the early '90s - played together, but they've delighted fans today with news they've booked a series of US tour dates in 2020, starting in El Paso, Texas.

 

Rage Against The Machine.
Rage Against The Machine.

In a low-key announcement shared on Instagram, Rage Against The Machine confirmed a string of shows - including a performance in California on the weekend of Coachella in 2020, prompting heavy speculation that it'll soon be named as a headline act.

 

The band first formed in 1991 in Los Angeles, and consisted of frontman Zack de la Rocha, bassist and backing vocalist Tim Commerford, guitarist Tom Morello and Brad Wilk.

Rage Against The Machine is famous for expressing revoluntary political views through their music - and as of 2010, had sold over 16 million records worldwide.

More Stories

editors picks music rage against the machine reunion tour

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pure determination and no men: The secrets to a long life

        premium_icon Pure determination and no men: The secrets to a long life

        People and Places Bowen resident Jean Dray shares her tips for a long and happy life as she blows out 100 candles.

        Kids as young as 8 are sexting — here’s why

        premium_icon Kids as young as 8 are sexting — here’s why

        Parenting Survey reveals why Aussie children are sexting

        World cup rookie helps claim ‘big win’ for Aussies

        premium_icon World cup rookie helps claim ‘big win’ for Aussies

        Cricket Getting back into indoor cricket after 20 years away was a monumental task for this...

        Reef laws or not, our farmers have long embraced change

        premium_icon Reef laws or not, our farmers have long embraced change

        Rural Proserpine growers say government doesn't see existing investment.