Raging bull charges at bride and groom

UNFORGETTABLE: Amy, 24, and Glen McKey, 27, were chased by a bull while posing for wedding photos on their Woodenbong property last month Mercury Press & Media

A DREAMY wedding photo shoot in Woodenbong became all the more memorable when a raging bull made an unexpected cameo appearance.

Newlyweds Glen and Amy McKey had no choice but to do a runner when one of their bulls came charging towards them during a picturesque wedding photo shoot.

The young couple tied the knot on September 29 on their Woodenbong farm.

After exchanging their vows, wedding photographer Aleesha Aldis-Friedrichs of Boundless Imagery directed them to wander across a ridge on the property to snap the perfect landscape wedding photo.

But instead the couple was greeted with an angry bull hurtling towards them, forcing them flee the scene with their Palomino mare, Cadillac, in tow.

Horse breaker and groom Mr McKey, 27, said the unexpected incident made for some cracking wedding photos which he "couldn't believe" had gone viral on social media.

"I was walking down the ridge, leading the horse with Amy behind me when the bull ran at us," Mr McKey said.

"I thought it was all a bluff, but you take bulls pretty seriously because you never know what they will do.

"I thought I'd be right because I could just step behind the horse, but the horse wanted to pull away as well. Amy got a fright and grabbed her dress and started running up the hill. I really didn't think to protect her because I knew she would run."

Mr McKey said the change in scenery caused the bull to charge at the couple.

"It wasn't used to it," he said.

"Amy had a white dress on leading a horse, it was all new to it.

"We are really happy with all the photos, our photographer did a good job."

He said the bridal party and photographer were the only witnesses to the surprising scene as the rest of the wedding party were enjoying the reception.

"It made the wedding, it was exciting and something different, you wouldn't see that at many weddings," he said.

"Then it went viral on Facebook.

"The amount of comments and shares unbelievable. Then the Mercury Press in the UK wanted a contract with us and we did stories with a few papers over there and That's Life magazine as well.

"We will certainly never forget it."

The couple are currently getting the photo printed on a canvas to hang up in their house.