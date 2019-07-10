Raiders a genuine contender

ROSERPINE-Whitsunday will enter the Mackay District Rugby Union A-grade finals campaign with a double chance to claim glory.

The Raiders secured second position on the top-flight ladder after taking down Slade Point 14-3 in Mackay last Saturday.

The victory was built on an impressive defensive display as Proserpine-Whitsunday kept the home side try-less with Slade Point only managing to put points on the scoreboard from a penalty kick.

Heavy rain saw tough playing conditions, with both teams remaining scoreless for the first 20 minutes of the opening half.

Having spurned a series of half-breaks, the Raiders finally converted an opportunity through the tireless Regan Broughton.

Broughton took the ball from a ruck play and used his strength to get the ball over the line for a try.

Cadell Schlenner added the extras and despite Slade Point's penalty, Proserpine-Whitsunday held a 7-3 lead at the main break.

Picking up where they left off, the Raiders controlled the play for most of the second half.

They capitalised on that dominance as Proserpine-Whitsunday prop Lorcan Carey scored his team's second try of the match.

Schlenner successfully converted the try and the Raiders extended their lead to 11 points, a margin that remained until the finish.

Proserpine-Whitsunday coach Andre Houston said the team remained composed despite the heavy rain.

"The boys continued to respect the ball even in those wet conditions - they passed to each other accordingly which I was really impressed about,” he said.

"We struggled a bit to finish a lot of our half breaks but those one's we did manage to (finish) were valuable to our game.”

After Mackay City's win over Brothers on Saturday, the ladder position has been finalised with Mackay City on top, ahead of the last regular season game before the finals series.

The Raiders take on Kuttabul at home at Whitsunday Sportspark on Saturday where the team will also celebrate their annual Raiders Day from noon.