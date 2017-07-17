Raiders blitz Brothers in second half comeback

Aiden Stalker makes a charging run for the Whitsunday Raiders in a second half blitz of Brothers at the Whitsunday Sporkspark on Saturday.

THE COACH of the Whitsunday Raiders has admitted after the match on Saturday his boys went into their home clash against Brothers "a little soft".

Kon Flaherty said at the break the Raiders were down three points to seven.

"It was probably in the last 15 minutes that we got away with it. I think it was in the 60th minute that we got out heads in front and then rolled a few easy ones in at the end," he said.

"I think it was better fitness that won it in the end, they have lost a bit of depth in their squad and they ran out of gas at the end."

The final score at the Whitsunday Sportspark went to the Raiders, 28-7.

"I will put them up there as one of the teams to beat coming into the finals if they can pull it all together."

Flaherty said the lesson learnt from the Brothers' victory was to start the game "a bit better prepped".

This weeks 3-2-1s went to Boris Fournais on one point, Scott Gerrand on two points and Taine Browne took the three points.

Browne played his first game at fullback for the Raiders and last month was chosen by the rugby coach of Ignatius Park College in Townsville for the Belgium-England-Scotland and Ireland tour in September and October.

Aiden Spence scores a run away try during Whitsunday Raiders win against Brothers on Saturday. Peter Carruthers

Aiden Spence scored three tries in what captain Shannon Wolland described as a second half coming together of a planned structure of play.

"I think once we settled down and remembered that we are actually here to play rugby it helped. We kept to our structure and kept to our plans and had people in the right positions," he said.

"And our reserves helped with our composure too."

Scott Gerrand makes a break during the Whitsunday Raiders blitz of Brothers. Peter Carruthers

The Whitsunday Raiders are currently ranked second on the Mackay District Rugby Union ladder behind Cities.

Next week the Raiders take on Slade Point at the Cathy Freemen Oval in Slade point followed by a home game on Friday night at the Whitsunday Sportspark against Bowen.